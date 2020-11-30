SYRACUSE - Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned its support groups from in-person meetings to gatherings that take place remotely. Staff- and peer-led groups will meet at their regularly scheduled times, but using telephone and online meeting services.
“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”
Support groups are open to all caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Some groups have specialized audiences, including spousal caregivers and individuals living with early-stage dementia. To obtain instructions on how to join a group by phone or online, call 315.472.4201 and dial extension 228 at the prompt.
Moving groups to a virtual environment means that peer support is available on a more frequent basis.
“Our groups had previously been organized geographically and resources local to that area will still inform each group,” James said. “But, the nature of how we are operating right now allows us to offer a group to whomever needs one, whenever they need it.
Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals.
Upcoming meetings include:
Dec. 1, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 3, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 3, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 3, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 8, 2 p.m.: Clayton Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 8, 3 p.m.: LGBT Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 8, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 9, 10 a.m.: Long Term Care Family Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 9, 1:30 p.m.: Gouverneur Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m.: Younger-Onset Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 10, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 11, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Dec. 12, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 14, 11 a.m.: Whitesboro Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Dec. 15, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 15, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 16, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 16, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Dec. 17, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 17, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 17, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 17, 3 p.m.: Partner/Spousal Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 17, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 18, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 18, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 21, 7 p.m.: Central Square Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 22, 2 p.m.: Cincinnatus Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 22, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m.: Manlius Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 23, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
Dec. 30, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 5, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 7, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 7, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 7, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 8, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Jan. 9, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 11, 11 a.m.: All Areas Early Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Jan. 12, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 12, 1:30 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group -1
Jan. 12, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Jan. 12, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger Onset Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 12, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 14, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 15, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 15, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 19, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 19, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 19, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 20, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 20, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group
Jan. 21, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 21, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 25, 5 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group -2
Jan. 26, 2 p.m.: Cincinnatus Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m.: Manlius Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 27, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Jan. 27, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 28, 3 p.m.: All Areas Partner/Spousal Support Group
Jan. 28, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group
