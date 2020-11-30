Alzheimer’s Association announces education programs scheduled for December and January

SYRACUSE - Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned its support groups from in-person meetings to gatherings that take place remotely. Staff- and peer-led groups will meet at their regularly scheduled times, but using telephone and online meeting services.

“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”

Support groups are open to all caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Some groups have specialized audiences, including spousal caregivers and individuals living with early-stage dementia. To obtain instructions on how to join a group by phone or online, call 315.472.4201 and dial extension 228 at the prompt.

Moving groups to a virtual environment means that peer support is available on a more frequent basis.

“Our groups had previously been organized geographically and resources local to that area will still inform each group,” James said. “But, the nature of how we are operating right now allows us to offer a group to whomever needs one, whenever they need it.

Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies.

All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals.

Upcoming meetings include:

Dec. 1, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 3, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 3, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 3, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 8, 2 p.m.: Clayton Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 8, 3 p.m.: LGBT Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 8, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 9, 10 a.m.: Long Term Care Family Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 9, 1:30 p.m.: Gouverneur Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m.: Younger-Onset Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 10, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 11, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.

Dec. 12, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 14, 11 a.m.: Whitesboro Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.

Dec. 15, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 15, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 16, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 16, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.

Dec. 17, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 17, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 17, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 17, 3 p.m.: Partner/Spousal Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 17, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 18, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 18, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 21, 7 p.m.: Central Square Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 22, 2 p.m.: Cincinnatus Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 22, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m.: Manlius Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 23, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group

Dec. 30, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 5, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 7, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 7, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 7, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 8, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.

Jan. 9, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 11, 11 a.m.: All Areas Early Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.

Jan. 12, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 12, 1:30 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group -1

Jan. 12, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.

Jan. 12, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger Onset Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 12, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 14, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 15, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 15, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 19, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 19, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 19, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 20, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 20, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group

Jan. 21, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 21, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 25, 5 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group -2

Jan. 26, 2 p.m.: Cincinnatus Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m.: Manlius Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 27, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.

Jan. 27, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group

Jan. 28, 3 p.m.: All Areas Partner/Spousal Support Group

Jan. 28, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.