SYRACUSE - Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned its support groups from in-person meetings to gatherings that take place remotely. Staff- and peer-led groups will meet at their regularly scheduled times, but using telephone and online meeting services.
“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”
Support groups are open to all caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Some groups have specialized audiences, including spousal caregivers and individuals living with early-stage dementia. To obtain instructions on how to join a group by phone or online, call 315-472-4201 and dial ext. 228 at the prompt.
Moving groups to a virtual environment means that peer support is available on a more frequent basis.
“Our groups had previously been organized geographically and resources local to that area will still inform each group,” James said. “But, the nature of how we are operating right now allows us to offer a group to whomever needs one, whenever they need it.”
Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals.
Upcoming meetings include:
March 2, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group
March 2, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
March 3, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group
March 4, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
March 4, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group
March 4, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
March 9, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group
March 9, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
March 9, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
March 10, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group
March 10, 1:30 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group -1
March 10, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger-Onset Caregiver Support Group.
March 10, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group
March 11, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group
March 12, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
March 13, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
March 16, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group
March 16, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
March 16, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
March 17, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group
March 17, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group
March 17, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
March 18, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
March 18, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group
March 19, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
March 19, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
March 22, 5 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group -2
March 23, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
March 24, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
March 25, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group
March 25, 3 p.m.: All Areas Partner/Spousal Support Group
March 31, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group
April 1, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
April 1, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group
April 1, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
April 6, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group
April 6, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
April 7, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group
April 8, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group
April 9, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
April 10, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
April 13, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group
April 13, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
April 13, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
April 14, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group
April 14, 1:30 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group -1
April 14, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger-Onset Caregiver Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
April 14, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group
April 15, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
April 15, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group
April 16, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
April 16, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
April 20, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group
April 20, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
April 20, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
April 21, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group
April 21, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group
April 21, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
April 22, 3 p.m.: All Areas Partner/Spousal Support Group
April 26, 5 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group -2
April 27, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
April 28, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group
April 28, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
April 29, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group
