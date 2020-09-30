Alzheimer’s Association online education programs scheduled for September and October

SYRACUSE — Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned its support groups from in-person meetings to gatherings that take place remotely. Staff- and peer-led groups will meet at their regularly scheduled times, but using telephone and online meeting services.

“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”

Support groups are open to all caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Some groups have specialized audiences, including spousal caregivers and individuals living with early-stage dementia. To obtain instructions on how to join a group by phone or online, call 315-472-4201 and dial ext. 228 at the prompt.

Moving groups to a virtual environment means that peer support is available on a more frequent basis.

“Our groups had previously been organized geographically and resources local to that area will still inform each group,” James said. “But, the nature of how we are operating right now allows us to offer a group to whomever needs one, whenever they need it.

Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies.

All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals.

Upcoming meetings include:

Sept. 2, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 3, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 3, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Clayton Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 8, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 8, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 8, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 9, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 9, 1:30 p.m.: Gouverneur Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger-Onset (under 65 years old) Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 9, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 10, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 11, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.

Sept. 12, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 14, 11 a.m.: Whitesboro Early Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.

Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 15, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 15, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 16, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 16, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 16, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.

Sept. 17, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 17, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 18, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 18, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 22, 2 p.m.: Cincinnatus Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 22, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.: Manlius Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 23, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 24, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 24, 3 p.m.: Clay Spousal Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 28, 7 p.m.: Central Square Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 30, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 1, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 1, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 1, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 6, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 8, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 9, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.

Oct. 10, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 12, 11 a.m.: Whitesboro Early Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.

Oct. 13, 2 p.m.: Clayton Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 13, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 13, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 14, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 14, 1:30 p.m.: Gouverneur Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger-Onset (under 65 years old) Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 14, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 15, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 15, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 15, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 16, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 16, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 20, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 20, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 21, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 21, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201

Oct. 22, 3 p.m.: Clay Spouse/Partner Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 26, 7 p.m.: Central Square Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 27, 2 p.m.: Cincinnatus Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 27, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m.: Manlius Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 28, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 28, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group

Oct. 29, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group

