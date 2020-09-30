SYRACUSE — Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned its support groups from in-person meetings to gatherings that take place remotely. Staff- and peer-led groups will meet at their regularly scheduled times, but using telephone and online meeting services.
“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”
Support groups are open to all caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Some groups have specialized audiences, including spousal caregivers and individuals living with early-stage dementia. To obtain instructions on how to join a group by phone or online, call 315-472-4201 and dial ext. 228 at the prompt.
Moving groups to a virtual environment means that peer support is available on a more frequent basis.
“Our groups had previously been organized geographically and resources local to that area will still inform each group,” James said. “But, the nature of how we are operating right now allows us to offer a group to whomever needs one, whenever they need it.
Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals.
Upcoming meetings include:
Sept. 2, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 3, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 3, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Clayton Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 8, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 8, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 8, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 9, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 9, 1:30 p.m.: Gouverneur Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger-Onset (under 65 years old) Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 9, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 10, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 11, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
Sept. 12, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 14, 11 a.m.: Whitesboro Early Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 15, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 15, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 16, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 16, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 16, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
Sept. 17, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 17, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 18, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 18, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 22, 2 p.m.: Cincinnatus Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 22, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.: Manlius Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 23, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 24, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 24, 3 p.m.: Clay Spousal Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 28, 7 p.m.: Central Square Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 30, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 1, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 1, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 1, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 6, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 8, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 9, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
Oct. 10, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 12, 11 a.m.: Whitesboro Early Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
Oct. 13, 2 p.m.: Clayton Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 13, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 13, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 14, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 14, 1:30 p.m.: Gouverneur Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger-Onset (under 65 years old) Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 14, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 15, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 15, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 15, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 16, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 16, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 20, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 20, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 21, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 21, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group. Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201
Oct. 22, 3 p.m.: Clay Spouse/Partner Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 26, 7 p.m.: Central Square Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 27, 2 p.m.: Cincinnatus Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 27, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m.: Manlius Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 28, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 28, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
Oct. 29, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group
