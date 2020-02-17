Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.