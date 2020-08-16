The American Red Cross in eastern New York is seeking 100 new volunteers to be part of their Hurricane Season Readiness Reserve Corps, a new, trained group of team members ready to support affected communities in the event of a major disaster in our region and beyond.
This large number of “reserve” volunteers is needed due to the added constraints brought on by COVID-19 and the projected intensity of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with its peak in the Northeast in August and September. Last weekend’s Hurricane Isaias –– the ninth named storm and second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season –– wreaked havoc up and down the East Coast, providing a critical reminder we need to be ready.
“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” said Kevin Coffey, regional chief executive officer, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region. “Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region or beyond.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities visit; https://bit.ly/redcrossreserve.
