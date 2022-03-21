OSWEGO - In addition to offering state-of-the-art technology and highly trained, skilled orthopedic surgeons, The Center for Orthopedic Care offers innovative individualized patient care. Michael Diaz, DO is now offering a form of regenerative medicine called platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP) as an alternative to surgery to help support soft tissue repair and improve joint degenerative pain.
PRP therapy has become an accepted form of biological treatment for a variety of acute and chronic orthopedic conditions. PRP therapy is a branch of regenerative medicine that can harness the benefits of growth factors in platelets to amplify the body’s natural healing powers.
The procedure is minimally invasive and can be performed in the office setting with no significant downtime.
Dr. Diaz states, “since the treatment uses a patient’s own tissues, procedure is associated with minimal risk and is effective for injuries or conditions that are slow or challenging to heal.” Dr. Diaz offers PRP therapy for patients with shoulder, elbow, and knee issues, including, tendonitis and arthritis.
For more information about this treatment, call 315-349-5873.
