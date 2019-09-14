WATERTOWN — The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization has released its 2019 Community Health Survey of Adult Residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. The release of the 2019 survey shows a continuation of positive trends in how and where north country residents are receiving their health care.
The survey has been completed annually by the FDRHPO since 2016, and reached 1,501 adult participants this year, including 548 each from Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties and 405 from Lewis County.
Some of the positive trends include:
— More residents are visiting their primary care doctors regularly
The percentage of north country adults who said they had been to their primary care doctor’s office at least once in the past 12 months, including both routine check-ups and occasions when they were ill, rose from 75 percent in 2018 to 81 percent in 2019.
— Fewer residents are using the emergency room for primary care
The percentage who said they would go to an emergency room for medical attention “for a fever of 101” fell from 22 percent in 2016 to 17.8 percent in 2019.
— Fewer residents reported multiple trips to the emergency room
The percentage who reported receiving care in an emergency room more than once in the past year dropped from 12 percent in 2016 to 7 percent in 2019.
“For years, dozens of community organizations have been working together to increase access to primary care, reduce avoidable hospital use and improve overall health, and their efforts are proving successful,” FDRHPO Executive Director Erika F. Flint said.
For the first time, participants in the 2019 survey were asked “What factors do you believe impact a school’s ability to address the overall health of students?” The most commonly cited factors among north country residents are: “Lack of Money,” “Personnel,” “Lack of Time,” and “Lack of Awareness or Education on the Topic.”
“We recognize that there is always room to improve and make our community healthier, and this data is the first step in making those improvements,” FDRHPO Data Analyst Megan V. Donato said. “With detailed results like these, we are able to direct our efforts at the health issues and patient groups that need the most attention.”
In general, in 2019 there continue to be high levels of satisfaction with available treatment services in the north country, with approximately 68 percent to 93 percent of respondents indicating “Excellent or Good.”
Another encouraging survey result showed that access to healthy foods has improved.
While nearly all respondents, 94 percent, continue to say healthy foods like fruits and vegetables are at least “somewhat available,” the percentage reporting access to these healthy foods as “very available” increased from 69 percent in 2018 to 76 percent in 2019.
The survey also found that adults in the north country believe e-cigarettes and other electronic vaping products to be harmful to one’s health. Only 2 percent indicated that they believe e-cigarettes are “not at all harmful,” with the majority of participants responding that they believe “conventional cigarettes and e-cigarettes are equally harmful.”
“Since the survey’s implementation in 2016, we have seen significant improvements in the health statuses, behaviors and attitudes of the north country,” Ms. Donato added. “While we may not be noticing major changes year-to-year, the results for 2019 demonstrate consistency, proving that improvements we see regionally are being sustained.”
Survey results are used by FDRHPO and other health care stakeholders to inform community health planning and measure progress toward community health goals. Every three years, public health departments and hospitals use the data to complete health improvement plans for submission to the state Department of Health.
A complete copy of the 2019 Community Health Survey of Adult Residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties can be found at: http://wdt.me/qVWJWg.
