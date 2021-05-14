WATERTOWN — The 16th annual Mental Health Awareness Walk will be virtual this year on Wednesday, May 19.
Hosted by the Jefferson County Mental Health Awareness Committee, participants can walk safely in their own neighborhoods at any time of day while practicing social distancing. The online registration form can be found here: https://forms.gle/GBc9xEHwj8ttXPTr9. When people register, they will be entered to win a door prize.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a proclamation from Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators and will feature guest speaker Cheryl Priest. Mrs. Priest is a mental health peer who will be sharing her journey with bipolar disorder. At 10:30 a.m., other mental health peers will be sharing their stories through testimonials
Those who are interested may join the event on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3miPxQa. The event is sponsored by the Mental Health Association in Jefferson County, Inc., Anchor Recovery Center of NNY, Children’s Home of Jefferson County, the Watertown Urban Mission, Samaritan Medical Center, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, Jefferson County Public Health, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York, North Country Family Health Center, NRCIL, Credo Community Center, and Tunes 92.5 FM.
