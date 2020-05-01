WATERTOWN — On April 21, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced hospitals in counties without significant risks of COVID-19 surges in the near future can resume elective outpatient surgeries and procedures.
This was good news for Samaritan Medical Center, with Jefferson County holding steady at 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the sixth day in a row and 53 of those cases labeled as recovered.
Though the governor stated that counties meeting requirements would be able to resume the surgeries beginning April 28, Samaritan waited until guidance had been provided from the New York State Department of Health on how to proceed. This guidance came Thursday.
With specific guidance provided by the DOH, and Jefferson County being one of the 35 counties able to resume these elective procedures, Samaritan plans to move forward with these procedures on Monday.
According to Samaritan’s Chief Operating Officer and Vice President Andrew Short, outpatient procedures represent approximately 80 percent of Samaritan’s overall surgeries.
“In a normal year between inpatient and outpatient surgeries, it accounts for 30 to 40 percent of the hospital’s revenue,” he said. “It’s important from a financial standpoint, but also gives our community a sense of relief that they no longer have to postpone the procedures they need to have.”
According to Mr. Short, Samaritan has 13 to 14 different surgical specialties, all of which will be ramping up again, from orthopedics and general surgery to eye surgeries, dental surgeries, endoscopies and bronchoscopies.
The return of outpatient elective surgeries and procedures at Samaritan will impact recent furloughs, with 14 staff members already recalled and more to possibly be added in the near future.
Samaritan’s surgical leadership team, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, nursing staff, and administration, has reviewed and discussed the state’s medical guidance and developed a plan based on the guidance provided, with patient safety at the forefront.
According to a release from Samaritan, the hospital will strictly adhere to DOH guidelines, some of which include testing all elective outpatient surgical and non-urgent procedural patients for COVID-19 three days prior to their scheduled appointments, ensuring more than 30 percent vacancy is available in all staffed beds and 30 percent in Intensive Care Unit beds, creating a prioritization policy committee to ensure patients’ needs are being met as more procedures are being performed, and ensuring the hospital has more than a seven-day supply of Personal Protective Equipment and medical surgical supplies on hand.
“What we’ve done over the last few weeks is work with a governance group about when we could resume, what steps we needed to take, what communication we needed to do, processes to think about,” Mr. Short said. “We probably had a few weeks of planning before the governor’s announcement, which helped us get ahead of the game. It was very much to our advantage that our surgeon leadership pulled us together early on to plan things.”
Mr. Short is confident that Samaritan will be able to maintain the necessary level of PPE to continue the procedures due to the fact that a lot of the PPE needed to care for patients who test positive for COVID-19 is not the same as is used in the operating room.
“The advantage is that we’re testing all patients and if they test positive, the guidelines are we should delay surgery unless they absolutely need it,” he said. “The term elective is a bit deceiving, all the procedures we’re doing are medically necessary — surgeons and patients choose when they’ll do them, that’s the elective part.”
Mr. Short mentioned that the hospital has never ceased to perform time-sensitive and medically necessary procedures, and these elective surgeries set to resume next week are surgeries already approved by insurance companies, with a majority of patients having already tried other methods that haven’t worked for them before settling on surgery.
“I think it’s important that our community knows that Samaritan is still here for them,” Mr. Short said. “From elective surgery to physical therapy, we’re still seeing patients, and the community can feel safe and confident coming to us. We’re taking all necessary precautions to ensure patients continue to get excellent, high quality care.”
In a news conference on Thursday, Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said elective surgeries aren’t likely to be reinstated at the hospital until the end of next week at the earliest.
“Receiving guidance from the Department of Health is truly helpful because it begins to shape the framework so that we can begin to engage in the next thing, however, guidance is never clear on round one because many of the paragraphs and words leave themselves open for interpretation,” he said. “So, we’re now in a clarifying period.”
Mr. Cayer said he sent a number of questions to the department to clarify information in the guidelines and avoid missteps.
“We want to do it right and we want to follow the guidance,” Mr. Cayer said. “We want to be a compliant organization.”
The Lewis County hospital had scheduled elective surgeries for Tuesday based on Gov. Cuomo’s press conference statements last week.
“On Monday, early afternoon, we were told, ‘Wait. Hold the presses. We haven’t received the guidance yet and we only received the guidance this morning,” Mr. Cayer said. “We had a number of patients scheduled on Tuesday and we had to call them and say, ‘You know, we’re not going to be able to do it.’”
Carthage Area Hospital, however, was able to move quickly and is prepared to begin elective surgery early next week.
“We’re going to start with limited cases on Monday and following the Department of Health guidelines,” said hospital Marketing Director Taylour L. Scanlon. “We have put together the committee to set the priorities and we’ve taken all the precautions in the guidelines so we’re ready.”
She said they were able to move so quickly to meet the guideline requirements because “everyone came together and said, ‘Let’s get this done.’”
Ms. Scanlon also said that they anticipate there will be more changes to the department’s guidance at some point, but for now they are excited to begin even limited procedures again.
Representatives of the St. Lawrence Health System did not respond to several requests this week for information about their plans for the reinstatement of elective surgeries.
Lewis County reporter Julie Abbass contributed to this story.
