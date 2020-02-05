Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.