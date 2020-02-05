St. Lawrence County universities continue to check for cases of the novel coronavirus at university health centers as spring semesters at Clarkson University, SUNY Potsdam, St. Lawrence University and SUNY Canton began over the last few weeks.
As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not reported any New York cases of the virus, which was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on Dec. 31.
The World Health Organization reports 20,630 confirmed cases worldwide as of Tuesday, with the majority of infections — 20,471 — in China. The outbreak has killed at least 427 people and spread to 27 countries.
In the United States, the CDC reported 11 confirmed cases and 82 pending cases this week.
SUNY Potsdam Director of Public Relations Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said the university’s Student Health Services has been screening students who report having fevers.
“SHS has additionally screened our international students from China, and advised them on what precautions and health measures to take in the event that they begin to experience any symptoms,” she said.
The SUNY system continues to work closely with the State Department of Health to monitor for any local cases, according to both SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton officials.
“While the risk of coronavirus on our campus is minimal, we have made monitoring this situation a top priority,” SUNY Canton Public Relations Manager Lorette Murray told the Times in an email.
Clarkson University’s Student Health and Counseling Services is keeping track of CDC updates and advising students and faculty to abide by the U.S. Department of State’s Level 4 Do Not Travel Advisory issued Sunday, to discourage travel to and from China.
