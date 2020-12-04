OSWEGO COUNTY – Health professionals across the country, around the world and even right here at home are all putting their lives on hold – and at risk – to combat COVID-19. Their dedication to the health and well-being of Oswego County residents is unshakable.
“Public health is not a 9 to 5 job; we know this,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Even so, our team is diligently working to track the virus and help protect our families, friends and neighbors. Some on the team are volunteers and many others have not had a day off in weeks. Yet, they return every day without complaint and we are so grateful for their perseverance.”
COVID-19 is on the rise as shown by the dramatic increase in cumulative positive cases since Halloween. On Oct. 30, there were 780 total cases, and as of Nov. 25, there were 1,606. It took eight months to reach 800 cases, and now Oswego County has nearly doubled that number in less than a month.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup noted, “The COVID-19 virus is rampant throughout our county. The nurses and staff in our health department – along with volunteers and other county employees – are all working tirelessly to keep us safe and provide us with guidance and necessary government services at this critical time.”
Since the pandemic started, COVID-19 investigators have been tracking positive cases to find out how they are connected and how the virus moves from person to person. Until recently, they were able to identify how new cases were related to others. However, positive cases have increased at a such a high rate in the last few weeks, their connections to other cases or clusters have become less defined; indicating that the virus is not only widespread, but fast-moving.
“COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate in our county,” said Oswego County Legislator James Karasek, chairman of the Legislature’s Health Committee. “Health department staff are working seven days a week to investigate cases as quickly as possible in an effort to stay ahead of the virus and keep it from spreading. Other departments are providing support; however, disease investigation is an expertise that cannot be quickly taught, so we are still significantly stretched trying to keep up with the virus at this current rate.”
It takes a special type of person to work in public health, and each of the nursing professionals has their own reason for the work they do.
For Public Health Nurse Debbi Murray, nursing is a career that spans generations; her daughter Jessie volunteers at the County Health Department on days off from her hospital nursing position.
“Our Health Department staff are working many hours to investigate COVID-19 cases in our community,” said Murray. “My daughter Jessie is an RN who works on a hospital COVID unit. She came with me to learn and assist investigating cases as a community service to our county. I am proud of my daughter for taking the nurse profession. It was a new experience for me to work with my daughter side-by-side.”
Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois provides reassurance to patients. “People get very scared when they find out that they are positive for COVID-19, and I take great pleasure in calming them down and talking them off the ledge,” said Bourgeois.
Public Health Nurse Jennifer Purtell said the public health field “is a rewarding career that offers an opportunity to improve the lives of future generations by promoting and protecting the health of residents in our community. I love my work, the variety, and the satisfaction of helping the people where I live.”
Last spring, in the early days of the pandemic, local nurses and residents joined forces with county employees from other departments to jump in and help wherever they could. Much of the assistance went to the then-newly established COVID-19 hotline where volunteers manned the phones and responded to frequently asked questions from the public. Volunteer nurses helped provide answers to more involved health questions and concerns.
The number of calls declined throughout the summer and now, as cases are rising, so are the questions. Other county departments are once again sending their staff to help on the phone line, manage databases and other tasks where they can.
With the drastic increase in cases these last few weeks, this joint effort helps the health department’s preventive nurses and investigators who are working every day to trace positive cases, reach out to close contacts and protect the community.
Still, the biggest help needs to come from the community itself. Public support for public health is the most important step in combating this pandemic.
Huang reminds residents that ‘community prevention’ means that everyone needs to take action. “Without everyone’s help, we will not be able to contain this virus,” he said. “I cannot stress this enough. Residents need to improve their preventive measures to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. Please, avoid non-essential social gatherings for your – and your loved one’s – health and safety. Wear a face mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”
Chairman Weatherup added, “Businesses and organizations also need to comply with state and local directives. In the weeks and months ahead, this will be our most important strategy to help control the spread of the virus in Oswego County. Only by working together will our efforts slow down COVID-19. Please, take personal responsibility for your actions and do your part to protect yourselves, your families and your communities.”
In addition to Legislator Karasek, members of the Legislature’s Health Committee include committee vice chairman Morris Sorbello, District 23; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Marc Greco, District 24; Richard Kline, District 12; Ralph Stacy Jr., District 25; and Herbert Yerdon, District 2.
Residents are reminded that New York state provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings, and individuals. To file a complaint about business, location, or incident in the community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against an employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
For more information about Oswego County’s COVID-19 response, go to oswegocounty.com or health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
