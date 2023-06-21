Assembly returns for floor votes

The New York State Capitol in Albany. Dreamstime/TNS

ALBANY — The Assembly sent another slate of bills to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Wednesday, as the chamber’s post-session voting bloc came to an end.

The Assembly had returned to the Capitol about a week after normal session ended to consider a number of bills the upper chamber had passed but the Assembly had not considered. The lower chamber moved quickly over the last two days to debate as many bills as possible.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.