OSWEGO — On Friday, May 8, Assemblyman Will Barclay (R,C,I-Ref-Pulaski) and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will host a blood drive to benefit the American Red Cross. This event will be held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Roy C. McCrobie Building located at 41 Lake St. in Oswego.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be 16 to 75 years old (16-year-olds must have parental permission, those 76-years-old and older must have a doctor’s note) and cannot have received a tattoo within the past year. Donors are encouraged to eat and be well hydrated prior to giving blood. Social distancing and other safety precautions will be practiced.
To schedule an appointment to give blood, call Assemblyman Barclay’s office at 315-598-5185 or email barclaw@nyassembly.gov.
