August is National Immunization Awareness Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) and the Oswego County Health Department noted the annual observance is a good reminder that people need vaccinations throughout their lives. Vaccine-preventable diseases still exist, and vaccination remains the best protection against them. This month highlights the importance of getting recommended vaccines and boosters to maintain good health.

“We know the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of life, including your ability to attend important appointments and receive routine vaccinations,” stated Jodi Martin, director of Preventive Services for the Oswego County Health Department. “During National Immunization Awareness Month, we encourage you to talk to your health care provider to ensure you and your family are protected against serious diseases by getting caught up on routine vaccinations.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.