OSWEGO COUNTY – August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) and the Oswego County Health Department noted the annual observance is a good reminder that people need vaccinations throughout their lives. Vaccine-preventable diseases still exist, and vaccination remains the best protection against them. This month highlights the importance of getting recommended vaccines and boosters to maintain good health.
“We know the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of life, including your ability to attend important appointments and receive routine vaccinations,” stated Jodi Martin, director of Preventive Services for the Oswego County Health Department. “During National Immunization Awareness Month, we encourage you to talk to your health care provider to ensure you and your family are protected against serious diseases by getting caught up on routine vaccinations.”
As children head back to school this fall, it’s particularly important for parents to work with their child’s doctor or nurse to make sure they are up to date on any missed well-child visits and recommended vaccines.
Many serious diseases are no longer common in the United States thanks to vaccines, while others – like pertussis (whooping cough) and seasonal influenza – continue crop up among people. Even the recent measles outbreaks and a case of polio in New York State are reminders of how quickly diseases can re-appear and spread when people aren’t vaccinated. Some vaccine-preventable infections, like human papillomavirus (HPV), can also lead to serious health problems later in life.
“This month we are asking you to be sure your children are up to date on their vaccines,” says Oswego County Supervising Public Health Nurse Jennifer Purtell. “Everyone – from infants to the elderly – needs vaccines to stay healthy throughout their lives.”
Students of all ages are getting ready for school which includes receiving required vaccinations.
“There are some important school grades to plan for when children may be due for immunizations,” stated Anna Reitz, immunization coordinator for the Oswego County Health Department. “They include kindergarten and sixth grade for a Tdap vaccine. That protects them from tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Also, before seventh and 12th grades, students are due for their meningitis vaccine.”
To help kids get ready for back-to-school immunizations, the Oswego County Health Department offers a vaccination clinic every Tuesday. Appointments are required, and residents can 315-349-3547 to schedule a time to come in.
In addition, extra clinic times have been added to help accommodate parents’ busy schedules. This includes evening appointments on Tuesdays, Aug. 23 and 30, and an additional morning clinic on Saturday, Aug. 27. Again, call ahead for an appointment.
The health department also offers a clinic dedicated to COVID-19 vaccinations the second Wednesday of the month, from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for those aged 18 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those aged six months and older. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted.
For more information about public health clinics and vaccinations, call 315-349-3547
