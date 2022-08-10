August vaccination schedule announced – Oswego County holds extended clinic hours for back-to-school vaccinations

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced its vaccination clinic schedule for August, which includes expanded hours for back-to-school immunizations. These clinics will offer the vaccination panel required for children entering kindergarten as well as vaccines and boosters for older students, and pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccinations.

“These clinics offer all of the school-required immunizations for children in addition to the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “As many primary care providers are already booked into the fall, this is another opportunity for parents to get their kids vaccinated.”

