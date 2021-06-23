NEW YORK — State hospitals and health care facilities must meet new mandated staffing levels next year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed bills into law Wednesday and announced state efforts to honor essential workers as the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
Health and congregate care staffing reforms included in the 2021-22 budget were signed into law Wednesday afternoon after lawmakers passed legislation this spring requiring all state hospitals and nursing homes establish minimum staffing standards to maintain a base nurse-to-patient ratio or ensure all patients receive an average of 3.5 hours of care each day.
“Plan now for how to provide for health care systems going forward,” Cuomo said before signing the bills into law in his Manhattan office. “Put everyone at the table, especially the people who are on the front lines because they know best. ... How many people do you need to safely provide direct care to treat the patients and to keep the nurses and administrators healthy and safe? Come up with that plan ... and then the Department of Health is going to police and regulate those plans to make sure they are implemented and to penalize any violations.”
The standard 3.5 hours of care for patients includes a minimum 2.2 hours from certified nurse aides or registered nurses, 1.1 hours of licensed nurse care and 0.2 of an hour of care from other staff per day.
Nurses and support staff providing direct patient care must make up at least half of the staffing committee, with the other half chosen by hospital administration.
Sponsor Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther, D-Forestburgh, has worked on legislating safer health staffing levels for 12 years, she said Wednesday just before the measure was signed into law.
“This pen means an awful lot to me,” said Gunther, a registered nurse who chairs the Assembly’s Mental Health Committee. “I’m one of you and I want to thank you for your service during this awful virus, and this is something that you brought home to all of us, and we’ll never, ever forget you for this.
“Here we are today, men and women,” she added. “I worked all during COVID. I was giving out immunizations. I couldn’t be prouder to work with you side by side for the last 40 years. This is our moment and thank you for this moment.”
The new law requires all hospitals establish a clinical staffing committee by Jan. 1, 2022, when the legislation takes effect.
Hospitals must develop and submit an annual clinical staffing plan, including how many patients will be assigned to each registered nurse and the number of staff on each shift, to the state Health Department. Plans must be fully implemented by Jan. 1, 2023, and each year afterward.
The department must adopt each facility’s plan and post it on its website at doh.ny.gov.
About 60% of state nonprofit facilities meet the new staffing requirements, lawmakers said in May, compared to 29% of for-profit facilities.
The state is legislating on issues, like the safer health care staffing, to be better prepared when the next pandemic hits, citing the timeline of the Avian Flu in 1997, the 2002 SARS virus, Swine Flu in 2009, the MERS virus first discovered in 2012, Ebola in 2014, Zika in 2016 and Dengue in 2019 before COVID-19 emerged that December.
“We had warnings and we didn’t heed the warnings,” Cuomo said. “Warning after warning after warning, everybody missed it every time. ... We’re going to do something about it because COVID was not the last time, and we owe it to our essential workers. Health care facilities and staff will be on the front lines again and they’re going to be better prepared and better equipped.”
The state Health Department will be authorized to provide more of an emergency response going forward.
Cuomo on Wednesday also announced two additional ways the state will honor essential workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic over the last 15 months.
The state will open an Essential Workers Monument and Essential Worker Park on Labor Day, Sept. 6. The monument, dubbed the Circle of Heroes, will feature 19 maple trees in a circle with a path in the circular design.
Every tree represents the contribution of each of the 19 groups of essential workers, including nurses, doctors, health care workers, transit workers, police officers, EMTs and paramedics, firefighters, teachers, correctional officers, store employees, government employees, National Guard troops, building service workers, utility and communications workers, food service workers, sanitation workers, construction and manufacturing workers, delivery drivers and hospitality industry employees.
An eternal flame will sit in the middle of the circle to honor those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A circle representing that they were all connected because it only worked if all the pieces worked,” Cuomo said. “The eternal flame says your spirit is still alive in us and in our soul, and we will never forget and we are eternally grateful for what you did. We are eternally grateful.”
The monument and Essential Worker Park will be in Battery Park City in the southern tip of Manhattan. New York City was the global epicenter of the virus outbreak in March and April 2020.
Essential workers can now apply for $25 million in child care scholarships the state is providing to working families to extend the federal CARES Act coronavirus relief, Cuomo announced.
First responders such as health care providers, pharmaceutical staff, law enforcement, firefighters, transportation workers, food delivery workers, grocery store employees and others whose income is less than 300% of the federal poverty level, or $79,500 for a family of four, are eligible for the program.
Child care assistance will be paid up to market rate for each region in the state for children aged 6 weeks through 12 years.
Cuomo encouraged families currently receiving child care aid under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to also apply for the state’s new funding opportunity.
“We will never know the full number of those who sacrificed,” the governor said. “We will learn the lessons so no one has to go through this again.”
CARES child care scholarships end June 28.
Parents will apply online. For more information, visit ocfs.ny.gov/childcarerelief.
