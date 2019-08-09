Bishop’s Commons hosts Alzheimer’s Association Educational Program

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons in Oswego will host an educational program by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter titled, “Effective Communication Strategies”, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.
Bishop’s Commons is located at 4 Burkle St., on the St. Luke residential campus in the city of Oswego. This educational program is free of charge and open to the public.
Communication is more than just talking and listening - it is also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expression and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect.
Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Registration for this program is required. To register call the Alzheimer’s Association at 315-472-4201 or Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799. www.bcommons.com
