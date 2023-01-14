Black women have greater burden of cervical cancer

FULTON – In New York state (NYS), Black women are more likely than white women to be diagnosed with cervical cancer and to die from the disease, according to data from the NYS Cancer Registry. A recent study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer also found that Black women in the U.S. are diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer at a higher rate than white women. Late-stage cancer is cancer that has spread to other organs or places in the body. Cervical cancer is much harder to treat in late stages with less than 2 out of 100 women surviving past 5 years.

As January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the CSP of the North Country is asking women to make sure they get screened for cervical cancer. Unlike other cancers, cervical cancer can be prevented through screening. Screening tests can find the cells that lead to cancer. These cells can be removed before cancer starts. Screening can also find cancer early when it may be easier to treat. Cervical cancer does not usually cause symptoms when it first starts, which makes regular screening the key to finding it early.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.