Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

SYRACUSE — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16 through 31
July 29, 1:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Ave., Central Square.
July 27, 1 to 6 p.m., Bethel Community Fellowship, 240 Route 49, Cleveland.
July 28, 1 to 6 p.m., Volney Fire Department, 3002 Route 3, Fulton.
July 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oswego Industries, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton.
July 27, 1 to 6 p.m., Hannibal Fire Department, Oswego St., Hannibal.
July 28, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive, Oswego.
July 29, 1 to 5:30 p.m., United Baptist Church Scriba, 5111 Route 104, Oswego.
July 31, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Faith Church of the Nazarene, 2813 Route 69, Parish.
July 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Upper Clubhouse, 132 Crim Road, Parish.
July 23, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Fountain of Love Ministries, 219 County Route 57, Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.