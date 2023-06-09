LOWVILLE — In observance of May as Mental Health Month, several activities were held in Lewis County.
Throughout the month, Lewis County Mental Health Awareness hosted a decorating contest to “Paint the County Green” and held a Mental Health Awareness Walk.
Several community organizations set up at the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department during the walk to give information about services offered.
“It’s amazing to see what a group of agencies can do,” said Cassie Forbus of Mountain View Prevention Services.
Agencies included those directly related to mental health such as American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, CREDO, Lewis County Opportunities, Lewis County Foster Care, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, Mountain View Prevention Services, North Country Suicide Prevention Coalition, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York and Seaway Valley Prevention Council along with Head Start, Fideles Care and North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council.
Prior to the actual walk, to Tops Plaza and back, about 50 people gathered outside the fire station in support of raising awareness of mental illness.
After listing accomplishments, including a Gizmo’s Pawesome Guide to Mental Health read along, gatekeeper training and the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer to Peer program, District 2 Lewis County legislator Lisa Virkler read a proclamation denoting May as Mental Health Month. The proclamation urges citizens, organizations and businesses in Lewis County to recommit to increase awareness and understanding of mental health.
Following a bubble release, to “burst the stigma of mental illness,” most of those gathered took off for the 17th annual Lewis County Mental Health Walk.
After the walkers’ return, speakers shared information about mental illness and how it affected them.
Mary Gajewski of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, related how the suicide of her son affected her.
“Suicide is an unfortunate situation,” she said. “The person feels the situation is unable to be fixed. Suicide and mental illness go unaddressed. It is important to be open.”
She related her son had struggled throughout his entire life and died by suicide at age 38.
“He never felt he was good enough,” she explained. “He suffered from depression and anxiety. He was unable to hold a job. My son was exhausted fighting with his feelings, horrible thoughts and couldn’t go on.”
Mrs. Gajewski encouraged people to urge others to open up about their feelings.
“If we use love and feelings, we can help people,” she said. “Learn about suicide and the risk factor. Talk away the dark.”
Overall she encourages everyone to be kind — “you don’t know what people are going through.”
Kim Cavanagh shared a poem she wrote assuring people they are not alone titled “Walk with Me.”
Miss North Country’s Teen Madilynn Clark, 13, of Lowville, told those gathered that her platform was mental health, having struggled with issues.
The Lowville Academy student’s community service initiative is “Stand Up to Stigma: Let’s Talk About Mental Health.”
Head Start for being the most creative and NRCIL for the most green were winners of the Paint the County Green contest.
The event concluded with a performance by the Nelson Brothers Band.
