BRASHER FALLS — The Brasher Town Board has adopted a Public Employer Health Emergency Plan that covers operations in the event of a declared public health emergency involving a communicable disease, such as COVID-19.
“Basically, this allows Brasher to have a plan in case something happened,” Supervisor Mark A. Peets said during Wednesday’s board meeting.
The 13-page plan was developed with input from Teamsters Local 687, which includes the town’s Highway Department employees. He said the union had no issues with the document.
Legislation signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sept. 7 requires public employers to adopt a plan for operations in the event of a declared public health emergency involving a communicable disease.
The plan includes the identification of essential positions, facilitation of remote work for non-essential positions, provisions for personal protective equipment, and protocols for supporting contract tracing.
“It’s basically defining the fact that we can follow along with state guidelines,” Mr. Peets said.
Among the areas covered in the plan are ways to reduce the spread of an infection, such as using hand sanitizer and washing hands frequently, practicing social distancing when possible, and staying home if feeling ill or having a fever.
The plan also covers essential employees, who are defined as public employees or contractors who are required to be physically present at work sites to perform their jobs and provide vital services and services required by law. Non-essential employees are defined as public employees or contractors who are not required to be physically present to perform their jobs.
Essential positions include the town supervisor, deputy supervisor, town clerk and support staff, deputy clerk, bookkeeper, assessor, highway superintendent, maintenance equipment operators, water plant operator, sewer plant operator, information technology manager, court justices, court clerks, code enforcement officer and constable.
The Highway Department, for example, will provide access to town, county and state roads within the town limits, as well as provide mutual aid assistance to other municipalities as requested. The town board would provide the public with information and aid during the state of emergency.
If possible, essential employees can be assigned to work remotely for part of their work week to reduce exposures. Business hours and location of the town government may be altered to best accommodate public health protective actions for employees and the public.
Staggered shifts may be possible for individuals who are performing duties that are necessary to be performed on-site, but are less sensitive to being accomplished only within core business hours.
