WATERTOWN — While Sonya L. Zackary had a mammogram after noticing something unusual, she never returned for the results because of what was happening in her life at the time. It was by chance she found out she had breast cancer later on, having gone to her gynecologist for something completely different.
When he felt a bump, he got her in as soon as possible for a mammogram, and she was diagnosed in July 2019. When it was found, the tumor ended up being a solid, 5-centimeter mass.
Ms. Zackary, 50, said Dr. Agnieszka Dombrowska at the Woman’s Wellness Center did an amazing job with her biopsy, that she made her feel so comfortable and relaxed that she didn’t even focus on the pain. She was scheduled to return in a week, and her mother and ex-fiance at the time came with her when she was told she had stage 3 breast cancer.
“I had the talk with my kids and my mom; I didn’t know what was gonna happen, if this tumor had spread into the muscle and to the bone,” Ms. Zackary said. “I had to literally say goodbye because I wouldn’t wish what I even went through on my worst enemy. We got the call that it didn’t so that was a plus, but I did have the final talk with the people that I love the most.”
Ms. Zackary said Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse saved her life, as she did all of her chemotherapy and radiation there. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she also had to do it alone, but not without support.
Supportive through this journey as best she could be, Ms. Zackary said she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her mother, Cheryl Schmidt. She was also the one who, when the time came, shaved Ms. Zackary’s head. She recently accompanied Ms. Zackary to her 18-month cancer-free checkup.
“I had my mastectomy Feb. 24; it will be two years coming up,” Ms. Zackary said. “University Hospital — I had a team: oncologist, radiologist, primary, nutritionist; anything I needed it was a phone call away. They saved my life and made me as comfortable as possible.”
She chose not to get a prosthetic breast. It just isn’t her, she said. Her radiation treatment was done a year ago in September after she’d finally healed. She went every day for 34 rounds of radiation from Watertown to Syracuse.
Now, Ms. Zackary is living with chronic pain and while her doctor is concerned about fibromyalgia, and many tests have been done and neurologists are working to figure something out, she said she knows it’s from the chemo and radiation, but doesn’t know how she’d prove it.
“I’m in pain every day,” she said. “I know I’m not going to be 100% normal, but the chronic pain — I’ll figure it out. I’m a tough person; look what I’ve been through. I’m not trying to be cocky, but sometimes you have to be.”
As her family history is filled with various types of cancer, with her grandmother having had throat and breast cancer, her dad having had sinus and spinal cancer, and her grandfather having had prostate cancer, one would think that Ms. Zackary’s cancer came from her family, but genetic testing showed that it didn’t. The best thing about this was that it meant that she couldn’t pass cancer on down to her kids Connor, 28, and Emily, 25.
“My son and daughter, they grew up with their mother in and out of rehab,” Ms. Zackary said. “I finally hit rock bottom in 2016 and am an alumni from the Credo Woman’s Residence, I was there 13 months, and that place helped me save my life. That’s the last checkpoint before prison. If you don’t complete this, your next step is jail. I have become a better person. I still have things to work on, but everybody does.”
When she completed her stay, she then had to complete five years of probation. Now, she’s finally taking care of herself, she said — mind, body and soul. She said she’s getting back into yoga and is receiving acupuncture thanks to the Compassionate Care Foundation. She was also sent skincare products from Modicum to help after her treatments.
What helped her work through everything was music. Always having a great love of music, she instilled the same in her children. Ms. Zackary noted that while she loves Stevie Nicks and Luke Combs, her daughter loves Rob Zombie and rap music, which for the most part, Ms. Zackary doesn’t enjoy.
“I’ll get into my daughter’s car when she comes to visit and she’ll turn on that stuff and I’m like, I’m not listening to this naughty crap, so she would turn it to country,” she said. “During my biopsy, I listened to Stevie Nicks and the nurses were singing with me. You’ve gotta have your own source — journal if you need to, reach out on Facebook, there’s so many groups.”
Though there were dark days, Ms. Zackary said she did the best she could to remain positive, even through the “Red Devil” chemo treatments. She doesn’t remember how many doses or how many times she had the “Red Devil,” but knows she was really ill from it. She noted that she’s started yoga and acupuncture so she won’t have to rely on pills the rest of her life.
“Cancer doesn’t discriminate; it is a scary disease, I’m still scared, but not as scared as I was,” Ms. Zackary said. “Hold the ones that are close to you, the true ones. You can’t do this alone. You’ve got to talk about it and just fight it. Try and stay as positive as you can in any situation you’re dealt.”
