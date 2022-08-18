Call the Oswego County Health Department for back-to-school vaccinations

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department has expanded its vaccination clinic schedule for back-to-school immunizations. The following clinics offer the vaccination panel required for children entering kindergarten as well as the vaccines and boosters required for older students.
Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Staff administer general childhood immunizations from 12:30-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
The health department will also offer evening clinic hours on Tuesdays, Aug. 23 and 30, and a morning clinic on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Appointments are required for each of these clinics. Call 315-349-3547 to schedule.
Face masks are still required at any Oswego County Health Department vaccination site. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics while supplies last.
For more information about general immunizations, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547. For COVID-19 information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
For personal medical advice related to general immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments, residents can also contact their medical provider directly.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.