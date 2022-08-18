Call the Oswego County Health Department for back-to-school vaccinations

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department has expanded its vaccination clinic schedule for back-to-school immunizations. The following clinics offer the vaccination panel required for children entering kindergarten as well as the vaccines and boosters required for older students.

Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Staff administer general childhood immunizations from 12:30-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.