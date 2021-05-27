WATERTOWN — Calls to tri-county community members began Thursday for the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization 2021 Community Health Survey.
Completed annually, the survey asks local adults questions about their thoughts and experiences with health care.
Responses are anonymous and used to assess the effectiveness of local programs, identify specific health needs in the community and create plans to address these needs.
The telephone portion of the survey will be completed using phone numbers that have been randomly selected from a group of active phone numbers within Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The survey will also be sent to a number of email addresses of the region’s residents.
FDRHPO’s goal is to have at least 1,500 adults complete the survey, roughly 500 from each county, and findings are expected to be released early this fall.
For more information about the survey, email research@fdrhpo.org. Data from past Community Health Surveys can be found at www.ncnyhealthcompass.org.
