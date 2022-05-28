WATERTOWN — The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, in partnership with the North Country Health Compass Partners, will begin making calls to community members for its 2022 Community Health Survey on Wednesday.
Completed on an annual basis, the survey asks local adults about their thoughts and experiences with health care. Responses are kept anonymous and are used to assess the effectiveness of local programs, identify specific health needs in the community and create plans to address needs.
The telephone portion of the survey will be completed within one week using phone numbers that have been randomly selected from a group of active phone numbers in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The survey will also be sent to a number of email addresses of regional residents.
FDRHPO’s goal is to have at least 1,500 adults complete the survey, roughly 500 from each county. Findings are expected to be released early this fall.
For more information about the survey, email research@fdrhpo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.