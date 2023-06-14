Canada to put health warnings on individual cigarettes

Canada will become the first country in the world to require health warnings on individual cigarettes. Pexels

Carolyn Bennett, Minister for Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced recently that Canada will become the first country in the world to require health warnings on individual cigarettes. According to CNN, cigarettes will be labeled in both French and English with a number of different warnings.

“Tobacco use continues to kill 48,000 Canadians each year,” Bennett said in a news release. “We are taking action by being the first country in the world to label individual cigarettes with health warning messages. This bold step will make health warning messages virtually unavoidable, and together with updated graphic images displayed on the package, will provide a real and startling reminder of the health consequences of smoking. We will continue to do whatever it takes to help more people in Canada stop smoking and help young people to live healthy tobacco-free lives.”

Tribune Wire

