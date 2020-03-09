When patients at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Canton-Potsdam Hospital are diagnosed with cancer, a local acupuncturist offers a treatment that is both complimentary and complementary.
Free of charge and supporting of Western medical treatments, acupuncture, though it does not treat cancer itself, treats “the whole body” and helps address symptoms and side effects of cancer and cancer therapies, according to acupuncturist Shelby Connelly.
“I want to help them get their own power back, their own power to heal,” Ms. Connelly said of the cancer patients she treats.
A practicing acupuncturist for the past 21 years, Ms. Connelly holds an acupuncture master’s degree from the Tai Sophia Institute (now Maryland University of Integrated Health) in Laurel, Md., is a diplomate of acupuncture through the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and an acupuncture detoxification specialist through the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association.
Ms. Connelly has been practicing acupuncture for patients at Claxton-Hepburn’s Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, Ogdensburg, for 18 years, and at Canton-Potsdam’s Center for Cancer Care, Potsdam, for 10 years. And as of July 1, she is a certified oncology acupuncturist through the TCM Academy of Integrative Medicine and the Vermont Acupuncture Association.
Though not required by Claxton-Hepburn or Canton-Potsdam, the certification from TCM Academy’s International Certification Program for Oncology Acupuncture was introduced over the last few years and is only available to state- or nationally-accredited acupuncturists.
The online program is coupled with an in-person workshop at a handful of locations around the world, including at institutes in Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Once she completed the online courses, Ms. Connelly finished her on-site work at the University of Vermont.
The program’s 16-course curriculum focuses on Western medical cancer diagnoses and treatments, how to communicate effectively with cancer patients, current research in traditional Chinese medicine and oncology, nutritional support for cancer patients and treatment of pain, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.
“When a patient receives a cancer diagnosis, it’s life changing,” said Benjamin E. Hull, director of Canton-Potsdam’s Center for Cancer Care. “So much of what comes next is clinical and medical — as it should be — but other treatments can be forgotten, and bringing this service to patients at Canton-Potsdam really fills that need.”
Mr. Hull added that patients at Canton-Potsdam recently diagnosed with cancer, currently undergoing treatment or who are survivors are all eligible to receive acupuncture services.
Both Mr. Hull and Richard E. Winter Cancer Center Director Kay Zimmer expressed gratitude for Ms. Connelly’s acupuncture services, as they help with a host of cancer-related issues, such as nausea, fatigue, pain and anxiety.
The supplemental care services provided by the cancer center are intended to “ease the burden of a cancer diagnosis and the effects that it has on patients,” Ms. Zimmer said.
Ms. Connelly also owns Five Elements Living, Colton, which she describes as a holistic wellness center that offers educational classes, particularly for women.
Five Elements hosts retreats, functional medicine classes, sacred circle yoga, herb classes, massage therapy and acupuncture, as well as salon services and bed and breakfast reservations.
“It’s really about bringing women together to feel like they’re not alone,” Ms. Connelly said. “We help them empower themselves, to heal themselves.”
Whether Ms. Connelly and other practitioners at her business are serving women’s health needs or she is practicing acupuncture on cancer patients, she said collaboration among physical therapists, physicians, oncologists, acupuncturists, massage therapists and other practitioners is crucial.
Traditional Chinese medicine, Ms. Connelly said, working in concert with Western medical practice can benefit the full person, their full well-being.
“It’s never either-or,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.