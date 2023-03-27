Cancer Prevention in Action touts the importance of the HPV vaccine and applauds local pediatricians as champions

Through the efforts of ConnextCare Pediatricians Joseph Nimeh, M.D. and Megan Pecha, M.D. Oswego County residents are understanding the need for, and the benefits of, the HPV vaccine. Their work has helped protect hundreds of children from the possibility of pre-cancerous infections. To learn more about the advantages of the HPV vaccine contact a primary care provider or local pharmacist. Pictured are Dr. Nimeh and Laurie Kimball, LPN.

FULTON - Vaccines have proven to greatly reduce and even eradicate many diseases and medical maladies. Misinformation, however, and a lack of understanding the benefits of vaccines may make people hesitant to receive preventative vaccinations. One of those is the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection and is responsible for virtually all cases of cervical cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, the association between cervical cancer and HPV is irrefutable. HPV can also cause several other types of cancer, including oral, vaginal, vulvar, anal, and penile cancers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.