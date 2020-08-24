CANTON — Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s multifaceted, evolving response, municipal officials are reminding community members the health crisis is not over.
Launched last week by the town and village, the joint Canton Cares campaign aims to increase social awareness of the respiratory disease’s health impacts and promote responsible behaviors recommended by health experts.
Continued use of masks — worn correctly, they snugly cover the nose and mouth — and maintaining physical distances of 6 feet from others are two key practices, in addition to regular handwashing and sanitizing objects and surfaces.
“We want everyone who lives in Canton and anyone visiting our community to understand our very clear message: Canton is a mask-wearing community,” village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. “We are serious about protecting one another, and we expect this of anyone coming to our community.”
Canton Cares follows a campaign launched earlier this summer by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, “I Wear a Mask to Protect.” The county initiative began with a health department workgroup creating a poster template that reads: “I wear a mask to protect...” Public health staff filled in their own responses, and the template has since been distributed online and to businesses. Community members have shared their responses with the department over the last month, and posters and billboards featuring responses are now peppered throughout the county.
At press time Monday, two new COVID-19 cases had been reported in St. Lawrence County over the weekend, bringing the county’s total confirmed positives to 264. Three cases are currently active, and 39,452 people in the county have been tested for the novel coronavirus to date.
Mandated health and safety protocols have been put in place at K-12 school districts across the north country, at local businesses, nonprofits and at SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University. But individuals must abide by such protocols to ensure community-wide effectiveness.
“Canton is known for the sense of community we create by caring for one another,” town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. “With Canton Cares we want it to be clear we are working together to keep our community safe during these challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.