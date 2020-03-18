CANTON — Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley declared a state of emergency on behalf of the town Wednesday afternoon due to COVID-19, “an imminent threat to the health and safety of the residents of the town of Canton.”
The state of emergency will last for a period of 30 days unless terminated earlier or extended.
The village board meeting scheduled for Monday will not be held at the municipal building, and town and village officials are currently exploring options for holding virtual meetings or live streams that would make meetings open to the public.
Ms. Ashley and Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton announced Monday that the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St., will be closed to the public through at least March 31.
Municipal business will continue by phone, email and appointment. The front doors of the building will remain unlocked for residents to use a dropbox for correspondence and utility payments.
The village is also considering options for making online payments, as well as waiving related fees.
