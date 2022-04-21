POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health is planning a significant expansion of Canton-Potsdam Hospital that will double its square footage and add 15 medical-surgical beds, along with 11 new rooms in the emergency department.
“We’re expanding 121,000 square feet of space on the campus, basically doubling the size of the CPH footprint here on the campus,” said incoming St. Lawrence Health President Donna M. McGregor. She will take over after President David B. Acker retires this spring.
She said one reason SLH is planning the four-floor bed tower project is because the hospital need the extra beds. Right now, many of its 63 medical-surgical beds are semiprivate. The 15 new beds will “have room for family members and visitors. All have separate bathrooms,” Ms. McGregor said.
“We are constrained sometimes where because of infections and certain types of patients, we’re not able to use all the beds available,” she said. That applies to COVID-19 and other types of infections that require patients to be isolated, she added.
The current emergency department has 17 rooms.
“We are expanding that to 28 treatment rooms to better accommodate the patient flow and have greater access to the emergency services within the department,” Ms. McGregor said.
SLH is hoping to get approval to break ground in June or July, with construction beginning some time in the fall, possibly September. That’s contingent on the state Department of Health approving a certificate of need for the expansion.
“We have to go through regulatory requirements,” Ms. McGregor said. “The Department of Health is favorable in what they’ve seen so far in our application.”
St. Lawrence Health recently bought a portion of Cottage Street from the village. It will be closed to public traffic and turned into a new parking lot for visitors and new space for emergency department access. For the first 15 months of the anticipated 28-month project, a temporary entrance will be on the Cottage Street side.
The permanent entrance, when finished, will be on the same side of the building as it is now. Part of the project will grade the land to reach the second floor, so the new main entrance will be one floor higher. The emergency department entrance will be roughly where it is now, but with access on the Cottage Street side for ambulances and people picking up or dropping off ER patients.
“What we anticipate at this point is having the main entrance open halfway through the project,” Ms. McGregor said.
As SLH adds beds, Ms. McGregor said the health system “will need to add resources to care for those additional beds and staffing from that perspective,” but it’s too early to know exactly how many employees will be needed.
She said the new building will help enhance service quality and “create space and facilities for our health care workforce development,” including for nursing training, residencies and other medical staff programs.
