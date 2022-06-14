POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health on Tuesday afternoon held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $71.8 million, 121,000-square-foot expansion of Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Officials estimate the project will be finished in 2025, doubling the hospital’s footprint and adding 11 new emergency department rooms along with 15 new medical-surgical beds.
Administrators from SLH and its larger affiliate, Rochester Regional Health, said the expansion is designed to improve access to health care in the north country.
“(The expansion) will bring this remote county the quality of health care it deserves,” said St. Lawrence Health President and CEO David B. Acker. He had originally planned on retiring this month, but is staying on board through the end of this year to help develop educational programs to bring aboard in-house paramedics and licensed practical nurses.
Incoming SLH President Donna M. McGregor said the emergency expansion, which will give that department a total of 28 rooms, will “increase capacity while reducing wait times.” She said the added medical-surgical beds will be private, with individual bathrooms and showers and space for patients’ families to stay overnight. The original medical-surgical beds, many of which are now double or triple occupancy, can be reduced to single or double occupancy, depending on need.
Mr. Acker, who joined Canton-Potsdam Hospital in 2007, said the idea for the expansion “long existed before my coming to the north country.”
“You had to prioritize … when you ask yourself the question, ‘how do you begin elevating the quality of care to the community?’” he said. “Without access, there is no quality.”
St. Lawrence Health recently bought a portion of Cottage Street from the village. When the expansion project is finished, that will become the new emergency department entrance. During the first phase of the project, patients and visitors will be asked to use the 25 Cottage St. parking lot. For the first 15 months of the anticipated 28-month project, there will be a temporary entrance on the Cottage Street side.
The permanent entrance, when finished, will be on the same side of the building as it is now. Part of the project will grade the land to reach the second floor, so the new main entrance will be one floor higher. The emergency department entrance will be roughly where it is now, but with access on the Cottage Street side for ambulances and people picking up or dropping off ER patients.
“What we anticipate at this point is having the main entrance open halfway through the project,” Ms. McGregor said in April.
Another big change at CPH through the Rochester affiliation is a new electronic medical records management system that patients can access through their smartphones. Rochester Regional has been assisting with training employees and getting the records management system up and running.
“We’re seeing improvements over the last few weeks. We’re working out the kinks,” Ms. McGregor said.
Patients will be able to download a new smartphone app, My Care, which CPH Vice President of Information Technology Lyndon H. Allen says will replace several other patient portal apps. He said it will replace any other apps that patients may be using as an online health record portal. Mr. Allen says patients can go to www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/patient-portal for updated information on the new patient portal.
