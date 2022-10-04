Hospital shifts parking areas

This map shows changes to parking around Canton-Potsdam Hospital that will start Oct. 17 and be in place for about two years. Provided image

POTSDAM — Starting Oct. 17, Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s main and emergency entrances will move to the back side of the hospital on Cottage Street.

This will be in effect for about two years due to construction of the hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion, a $71.8 million project that will expand the hospital to 121,000 square feet and add more medical/surgical beds and emergency department rooms.

