POTSDAM — Starting Oct. 17, Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s main and emergency entrances will move to the back side of the hospital on Cottage Street.
This will be in effect for about two years due to construction of the hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion, a $71.8 million project that will expand the hospital to 121,000 square feet and add more medical/surgical beds and emergency department rooms.
Patients and visitors arriving at or leaving CPH will be directed to the new main entrance by traveling either directly down Cottage Street off of Market Street, or off Waverly Street turning onto Cottage Street.
Patients going to the General Surgery Office at 25 Cottage St. will still be able to access Cottage Street from the west.
Patients and visitors going to the Center for Cancer Care or Leroy Outpatient Center may continue to enter the main campus parking lot via Leroy Street or Grove Street.
Entry onto and off of Cottage Street via Leroy Street will be restricted for authorized vehicles.
In connection with the entrance moves, some parking will also be affected.
Cottage Street parking will be for all patients and visitors going to CPH, the emergency department or the General Surgery Office.
Parking will be unaffected in the CPH lot for patients and visitors going to the Center for Cancer Care or Leroy Outpatient Center.
During the initial days of the updated entrance and parking locations, CPH staff will be in the parking lots and around the hospital wearing bright yellow vests to assist patients and visitors who may have questions.
“We appreciate the patience of our neighbors and everyone who comes to Canton-Potsdam Hospital during this phase of our Regional Care Pavilion construction project,” St. Lawrence Health and Canton-Potsdam Hospital President Donna McGregor said in a prepared statement. “The end product will provide our community at large with an amazing and updated healthcare facility.”
