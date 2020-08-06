POTSDAM — Physician Assistant G. Thomas Sniffen has joined the cardiology team of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital. His office is located in the Leroy Outpatient Center located on the main campus at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam.
Mr. Sniffen is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, and earned his degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY. Of his nine clinical rotations, two were conducted at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. His rotations included cardiology, orthopedics, internal medicine, ambulatory medicine, surgery, pediatrics, OB/GYN, emergency department, and psychiatry.
“I’m very proud to be providing patient care at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and I’m excited to be working and collaborating with its exceptional Cardiology team,” Mr. Sniffen said.
“Potsdam has been my home for over two years, and I have enjoyed my experience living within the Potsdam community,” he added. “Being a recent graduate of Clarkson, I had the opportunity to work in numerous healthcare specialties as a Physician Assistant student within the North Country. It was very rewarding to be part of healthcare teams from all around the region, and I’m looking forward to providing cardiology care to residents in Potsdam and the surrounding communities.”
Mr. Sniffen is certified in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Basic Life Support, and Infection Control. He is a Mandated Reporter, and has received CDC Heads Up To Clinicians Concussion Training. Mr. Sniffen is a student member of the American Academy of PAs, Physician Assistant Student Society, and Students Without Borders.
As a licensed Cardiovascular Physician Assistant, Mr. Sniffen will provide physician support for new clinic/hospital cardiovascular patient consultations, and manage follow-up patients in SLHS cardiology clinics. He will additionally support EKG administration, mobile cardiovascular outpatient telemetry/Holter operations, cardioversions, supervision of cardiac stress testing, performance of cardiac implantable electrical device interrogations, and anticoagulation management.
For more information on G. Thomas Sniffen, PA, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/g-thomas-sniffen.
