United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton urges the public to join them in support of the coalition asking Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to provide a 20% increase in the nursing home Medicaid rate in the 2023-2024 executive budget proposal.
United Helpers is one of the 26 nonprofit skilled nursing facilities from across upstate New York that has joined the coalition being led by LeadingAge NY, a nonprofit mission driven and public continuing care providers.
The coalition was formalized in November 2022 and is “aimed at delivering the message to Albany that they can no longer continue to ignore senior citizens and their families who rely on these facilities for care.”
According to LeadingAge NY’s petition, New York state’s nursing home Medicaid rate is among the worst in the nation and has not received an operating rate inflation adjustment since 2007. The goal of the coalition is to urge Gov. Hochul to provide a 20% increase in the nursing home Medicaid rate.
“It is time that we make sure the Governor is aware of this funding crisis and the way it impacts providers’ ability to recruit and retain staff, as well as the impact this underfunding has on the individuals in their care,” the LeadingAge NY stated in the petition.
United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton has decided to join the coalition to further emphasize the issue’s impact on the industry.
“The coalition aligns the voice and message of providers,” said United Helpers Chief Operating Officer Stacey Cannizzo. “We are working collaboratively to communicate with purpose, vision and focus. The coalition has a long-game approach of advocating for current needs, but also opening a platform for continued dialogue to ensure the future needs of elders in NYS are met and remain a priority.”
According to the data compiled by the coalition, the 26 facilities in upstate New York have a census capacity of 4,631 beds with an average financial loss per bed of $25,384 per year. These losses have led to the closure of more than a dozen senior care facilities in the region, including United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
“Unfortunately, facilities have had to cut costs in every area to remain viable,” said Mrs. Cannizzo. “Examples include evaluating and adjusting costs associated with everyday needs and activities such as food, laundry, utilities, labor, activities, etc. The reality is, we continuously evaluate where we can save money, but operations are so lean, any further cuts would invariably affect the experience of our residents.”
Mrs. Cannizzo said that nearly 80% of the people receiving care through United Helpers rely on Medicaid and or Medicare to pay for the services they receive but the reimbursement rates from the government only provide enough funds to pay for roughly 50% of that care.
“We are hopeful this message will result in an increase of 20% of our current rate and a strategy to evaluate costs annually and adjust rates to keep up with inflation and the increased costs to operating,” said Mrs. Cannizzo. “A 20% increase is just a start. We cannot go 15 years and maintain this reactive approach. There must be some process adopted to evaluate rates, the market and costs on a scheduled and recurring basis.”
If the 20% increase were to happen, United Helpers along with other facilities would be able to “plan for improvements in services, not just meeting the minimum requirements.”
“These funds would ensure our residents and families are receiving the best care, competitive wages, improved ability to recruit and retain qualified staff,” said Mrs. Cannizzo. “I want to reassure UH employees, family members and the public, United Helpers is not in danger of closing at this time. If changes are not made at the state level, eventually all facilities will be placed in the position of asking these tough questions though.”
Mrs. Cannizzo, along with the rest of the United Helpers Management Company Board of Directors as well as the Society of the United Helpers Board is asking the public to join them in support of the coalition.
“This issue touches every single New Yorker in some way,” said Mrs. Cannizzo. “Whether you need care, are seeking options for a loved one, family, neighbors; this topic reaches at the very heart of how we respect, manage, and meet the needs of citizens who have spent their lives caring for others and now need our support.”
United Helpers has provided this link https://p2a.co/Q2wLwJZ which will generate a message that will be sent to Gov. Hochul to show support for the coalition.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.