Sparx Construction heads United Helpers project

United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton urges the public to join them in support of the coalition asking Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to provide a 20% increase in the nursing home Medicaid rate in the 2023-2024 executive budget proposal.

United Helpers is one of the 26 nonprofit skilled nursing facilities from across upstate New York that has joined the coalition being led by LeadingAge NY, a nonprofit mission driven and public continuing care providers.

