CANTON — The joint town and village recreation committee Tuesday announced the cancellation of all municipal summer recreation programs, including swimming lessons, citing “the health and safety of residents” as a priority during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Bend in the River Park is open for walking and safe-distance picnicking, but Taylor Park remains closed, including the park, beach, playground and playing fields. The gate at the Miner Street Road entrance to Taylor Park is locked and public access is prohibited. Municipal officials said the park entrance and grounds will be under video surveillance to discourage trespassing.
The town and village boards will continue evaluating the park’s reopening with local and state guidance. The soonest possible reopening date would be when the north country enters Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.