CAPE VINCENT — The Cape Vincent Family Health Center will be reopening on April 1.
In a Friday statement, Samaritan Health announced that while the Cape Vincent clinic is reopening, the Sackets Harbor and Lacona clinics will remain shuttered, citing financial constraints and lower patient numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since April of last year, patients at those facilities have been asked to travel to larger family health centers in Adams, Watertown and LeRay.
“While the closure of the Sackets Harbor and Lacona clinics is unfortunate, and we recognize the inconvenience this may cause, current patients have adapted well to traveling to Adams, Watertown or LeRay for primary care and to be seen by their trusted care team,” said Thomas H. Carman, Samaritan Health’s president and CEO.
Patients can make appointments at the Cape Vincent clinic ahead of its reopening by calling (315) 654-2530.
“We are pleased to reopen the Cape Vincent Family Health Center and remain committed to the community and thankful for its support,” Mr. Carman said.
