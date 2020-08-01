CARTHAGE — Two Carthage Area Hospital acute inpatient unit nurses received the first nominations of the newly-implemented DAISY Award, which recognizes extraordinary nurses.
The award debuted during the hospital’s rescheduled Hospital Week, normally in mid-May. The first nominees, licensed practical nurses Nancy Brown and Leah Hitchcock, were announced July 6. Each nurse that is nominated is recognized and given a DAISY pin. Nominations can be submitted throughout the year via a nomination box at any Carthage Hospital facility or online at carthagehospital.com/daisy.
Twice a year, a committee selects an exemplary nurse for the DAISY Award from the nominations sent in throughout the year. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues.
“The DAISY Award is an opportunity for our hard-working nurses to be publicly recognized,” said registered nurse Susan Smith, nurses manager and DAISY coordinator. “It’s an award solely reserved for nurses. The award is very timely as it is the ‘Year of the Nurse and the Midwife’ according to the World Health Organization,”
Ms. Brown has worked for Carthage Area Hospital for 29 years. In addition to her current assignment, she has worked in ambulatory and the emergency room. Her nominations described her as “professional” and “compassionate.” She was also said to “go above and beyond to help anyone in need.”
“It’s amazing and a very nice honor,” Ms. Brown said.
Ms. Hitchcock has worked for Carthage Area Hospital for 28 years. The acute impatient unit nurse previously worked in the intensive care unit and the former skilled nursing unit.
Her nomination mentioned how “priceless” Ms. Hitchcock’s knowledge and experience are to the unit.
“It’s very nice and it’s great to be recognized by your peers,” said Ms. Hitchcock.
The DAISY Award will be awarded in December and June each year. Honorees receive a certificate commending him or her as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family after he died of an autoimmune disease at age 33.
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
