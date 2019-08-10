CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital invites expectant mothers and spouses along with couples who are planning a family to its annual “Healthy Babies, Healthy Moms” Baby Shower from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the hospital’s main campus courtyard, 1001 West St.
The event will feature information and education on a range of topics, including newborn and infant care and safety, breastfeeding, infant and mother nutrition and postpartum and parent wellness.
A meet and greet with the hospital’s team of obstetrics and pediatric providers kicks off the evening. Attendees also may tour the hospital’s maternity unit.
The event is free and open to the public. Light food and beverages will be served. There will be a raffle for several gift baskets.
Free valet parking is available at the hospital’s main entrance.
Space is limited and reservations can be made at 315-519-5214 or carthagehospital.com/babyshower.
The registration deadline is Aug. 20.
The hospital will also be presented with Healthgrades Five-Star Labor & Delivery Excellence Award for the second consecutive year. Additionally, the hospital is also recognized as a Five-Star recipient for vaginal delivery for the third year in a row and a Five-Star recipient for C-section delivery in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.