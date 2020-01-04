CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital is offering help to those who are trying to quit smoking.
The monthly Tobacco Cessation Workshops will begin from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the main campus, 1001 West St., and will continue on the second Wednesday of each month.
The free workshops will be led by Dr. Christopher Bradley, a clinical pharmacist. Each workshop will cover an array of information and education, while offering personalized support to help those struggling to quit. Information about the latest tobacco cessation products will be available.
Dr. Bradley, a Watertown native, graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2010 and earned a MBA from Endicott College, Beverly, Mass., in 2012. While a pharmacy student, he trained extensively at Albany Medical Center in various units. He joined Carthage Area Hospital in 2015 and specializes in antibiotic therapy, medication reconciliation, provider/patient education and new treatment guidelines.
“Smoking has been proven to be the leading cause of preventable death around the globe,” said Dr. Bradley. “In the United States, almost half a million people die annually from tobacco use. I would encourage anyone thinking of quitting smoking to attend our workshops. I will work with you and your doctor to create a personalized quit plan so you can finally kick the habit.”
Participants can register by phone at 315-519-5540, email cbradley@cahny.org or online at www.carthagehospital.com/quittobacco.
