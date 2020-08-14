ROSSIE — The state Department of Agriculture and Markets this week has confirmed a case of Eastern equine encephalitis in a horse in St. Lawrence County.
A reportedly unvaccinated 3-year-old Belgian mare near Rossie, about 15 miles northwest of Gouverneur, presented signs of EEE Aug. 2. The horse was euthanized after exhibiting a fever, having difficulty swallowing, was circling, dragging her feet, crossing her feet while walking, leaning and was unable to control bodily movements, the department reports.
A day earlier, a 10-year-old Belgian gelding in Jefferson County exhibited signs of EEE, including rapid eye movements, intermittent seizures and lethargy, and was euthanized.
The Rossie-area case is the first confirmed in St. Lawrence County this year, and follows the confirmation of five equine cases in Jefferson County near Perch Lake over the last month and seven EEE-positive mosquito samples around Toad Harbor Swamp in Oswego County.
The Perch Lake Wildlife Management Area, previously scheduled for an annual two-week open house starting this weekend, will not be open this year due to EEE concerns.
The EEE virus is naturally carried by birds and subsequently transmitted to horses, people, other mammals, reptiles, amphibians and other birds from mosquitos feeding on already-infected birds. The mosquito-borne virus, according to the state Department of Health, is only transmittable through the bite of a carrying mosquito and is not transmitted person-to-animal, animal-to-person or person-to-person.
The state DOH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Association of Equine Practitioners all describe EEE as rare and deadly, with an average of 11 EEE cases in humans reported in the United States each year. From 1971 to 2019, the CDC reports, seven human cases have been confirmed in New York, all in Oswego and Onondaga counties, and at least five of those cases were fatal.
The AAEP reports horse morbidity from EEE to be between 75 and 95 percent, with death typically occurring within two to three days of observed signs. An equine vaccine, booster and yearly revaccination are recommended as preventative measures, but no cure exists.
Agriculture and human health departments in New York, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have all reported cases in horses this summer.
No human cases were reported in New York last year, though a total of 38 human cases — more than triple the annual average — have been provisionally confirmed by the CDC nationwide for 2019.
Health officials recommend people wear insect repellent and avoid areas of standing water, and horse owners should speak with their veterinarians about EEE vaccinations.
