As the 2019-2020 flu season slows, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been at least 39 million flu cases nationwide, with counties in New York’s north country reporting thousands of lab-confirmed cases since October.
Since the 1997-1998 flu season, the CDC has partnered with local public health departments, clinical laboratories and World Health Organization labs to monitor influenza activity, and the CDC’s Influenza Division now maintains an online surveillance system where information is compiled into weekly FluView reports during flu season.
But with anticipated decline in this season’s flu activity and COVID-19 data inundating health agencies, the CDC will no longer issue weekly FluView reports, and instead has modified its existing influenza surveillance system to track COVID-19.
The first weekly COVIDView report was updated Friday, and reflects novel coronavirus activity as of April 4, as well as brief updates from influenza-specific data.
After 26 weeks of analyzing this season’s influenza data, the CDC estimates at least 410,000 flu hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths nationally.
And each season in New York, the state Department of Health collects and stores weekly flu data on its online and interactive NYS Flu Tracker, with data compiled into statewide, regional and county-specific reports.
As of March 28, the state DOH designated the flu as “geographically widespread” for the 18th consecutive week, meaning flu cases have either increased by at least 2 cases per 100,000 people or remained the same in at least 31 counties.
Statewide to date, 157,426 total cases have been reported, with 1,995 in St. Lawrence County, 1,931 in Jefferson County, 1,365 in Oswego County and 286 in Lewis County, all up from last year’s season-end numbers except for Lewis County, which dropped from 345 cases.
At the start of this flu season, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II delivered a flu briefing during the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases’ annual flu season kickoff.
“Make no mistake, the flu is serious,” Mr. Azar said in September. “It’s a lot more than just a couple missed days at work because of fever, body aches and just feeling lousy in general. It is a serious, potentially even deadly, illness.”
Even before hospital visitation became more stringently restricted in response to the novel coronavirus, the St. Lawrence Health System issued a visitor limitation alert in response to high flu cases in late February for Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena Memorial Hospitals.
State police have since urged New Yorkers who call 911 to inform dispatchers if they or any members of their household are experiencing flu-like symptoms to prevent the spread of illness, including the flu and COVID-19.
