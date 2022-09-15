ELLISBURG — On Sunday, Sept. 11 — a date already marked in history for the loss of loved ones far too soon — Adeline R. Ormsby was taken from her own following a lifelong battle with medical problems many couldn’t imagine.
Two weeks shy of her 9th birthday, Adeline died Sunday morning with her family by her side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County at the home she shared with her mother, Jada R. Ormsby, and her maternal grandparents in Woodville.
She was born with congenital heart defects, including tetralogy of fallot, a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth, as well as pulmonary atresia, ventricular and atrial septal defects and more; and lung issues like bronchiolitis obliterans and chronic respiratory failure. Adeline dealt with them much in her young life. There was also a chromosomal deletion affecting her. Too ill to be a viable transplant candidate, the name of the game for Adeline was comfort care before she passed.
Amid all the hardships she faced, Adeline was a happy child and for the most part, rarely complained about the hand she had been dealt. She enjoyed Disney movies, makeup, party packs of tacos from Taco Bell, cute animals and so much more. In the summer, Adeline liked to be outside in the hot tub, use her swing set, and loved snuggling with the family’s dogs.
She also loved spending time with her loved ones, especially her best friend and cousin Penelope Q. Ray. Because Adeline had never been to a slumber party, and couldn’t handle an actual one, Jada planned a slumber party-themed party for her in March. The color scheme was pastel rainbow and all the girls had matching pajamas, slippers and little sleep masks. The idea was to try to fit every slumber party she might otherwise have had into one day.
A celebration of life will be held in honor of Adeline on what would have been her 9th birthday, at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Henderson Fish and Game Club, 11837 Game Club Road. Per Adeline’s request, no black clothing is to be worn at the celebration in favor of bright, fun colors she loved. All are welcome, especially kids, to join in on the big birthday party Adeline never got to have, her mom said.
For anyone who would like to contribute, monetary donations will be collected as the family would like to start an annual scholarship this year in Adeline’s name for a South Jefferson Central School District senior who has plans of going into the medical field.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.