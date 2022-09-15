ELLISBURG — On Sunday, Sept. 11 — a date already marked in history for the loss of loved ones far too soon — Adeline R. Ormsby was taken from her own following a lifelong battle with medical problems many couldn’t imagine.

Two weeks shy of her 9th birthday, Adeline died Sunday morning with her family by her side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County at the home she shared with her mother, Jada R. Ormsby, and her maternal grandparents in Woodville.

Memorial in Henderson set for 8-year-old Adeline

Adeline during a rainbow photoshoot. Provided photo
Memorial in Henderson set for 8-year-old Adeline

Adeline R. Ormsby, left, and her cousin and best friend Penelope Q. Ray during a rainbow and glitter-themed photoshoot. Provided photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.