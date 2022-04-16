Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health highlights the importance of foot health during National Foot Health Awareness Month

OSWEGO – As National Foot Health Awareness Month kicks off this April, The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health aims to educate the public on common foot wounds and treatment. Right now, nearly 7 million Americans are living with a chronic wound, and more than two million of those are suffering from diabetic foot ulcers.
Many suffering from chronic wounds have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as they have eschewed needed care during the past two years. For those suffering from wounds on their feet, many of these untreated and undertreated wounds have resulted in amputation, according to a study from the American Diabetes Association.
Managed by Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care, The Center for Wound Healing treats chronic foot and leg wounds that are often caused by underlying conditions such as diabetes and vascular disease.
The most common types of foot wounds are diabetic foot ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, arterial ulcers and pressure ulcers. The Center for Wound Healing specializes in treating these chronic wounds and non-responsive conditions.
There are preventative measures everyone can do to improve foot health. The Center for Wound Healing offers the following foot care tips:
• Check feet for red spots, cuts, swelling, blisters, sores, or other injuries daily.
• Wash feet every day and dry them with care, especially between the toes.
• Trim toenails as needed after washing and drying.
• Wear properly fitting shoes that do not rub or pinch feet.
• Always wear socks or stockings with shoes, and never walk barefoot or while wearing just socks.
• Physical activity can help increase circulation in feet. Consult a healthcare team to see which physical activity is right.
• Take off socks at the next check-up and alert a doctor to any problems with the feet. Regular foot inspections are key to prevention.
• Proper footwear, a healthy diet and maintaining healthy glucose levels can also help keep feet sore-free.
The Center for Wound Healing offers comprehensive wound care and leading-edge treatments, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.
Contact the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health to learn more about diabetic foot ulcers or if you have a wound that will not heal. No referral is necessary. To schedule an appointment, call 315-326-3780 or visit www.oswegohealth.org.
