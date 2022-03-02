WATERTOWN – Dr. Jan K. Turcotte, chair of the Samaritan Medical Center Board of Trustees, was recently elected to the governing board of the Healthcare Trustees of New York State.
In her new role, Dr. Turcotte will collaborate with a team of trustees representing hospitals, continuing care organizations and health systems from across the state.
“It’ll be an opportunity for me to work on some issues that I have cared about locally, and I hope to continue to expand my knowledge,” Dr. Turcotte said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we can have our hospital representation reflect our community makeup and our community’s concerns.”
Dr. Turcotte, during her career at Samaritan, served as chair of the Credentials and Operating Room–Ambulatory Surgical Unit committees, as well as chair of the Department of Surgery and chief of the Division of Surgery.
Dr. Turcotte has previously served in various capacities with the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, YMCA, Hospice of Jefferson County and the Northern New York Community Foundation. She has served on the Samaritan Medical Center Board of Trustees for several years.
She said she became involved with the Board of Trustees more than 10 years ago.
“I still wanted to have a hand in medicine even though I wasn’t practicing anymore because it’s obviously been a field that I’ve spent my life in and there is always something to be done to improve things, to recognize changes and adapt,” she said.
Dr. Turcotte’s term as chair will expire at the end of March and she will serve a year as past chair. Because of her position on the Healthcare Trustees, she will remain on the Samaritan board in a different capacity.
Dr. Turcotte was nominated for the Healthcare Trustees role by Catherine Burns Quencer, former chair of the Samaritan Medical Center Board of Trustees and outgoing member of the Healthcare Trustees.
The Healthcare Trustees of New York State is a division of the Hospital Association of New York State, and its mission is to assist hospital trustees by means of education, communication of issues and advocacy.
“We want to make boards more diverse, more inclusive,” Dr. Turcotte said. “We want to have them reflect the community as much as possible. Education topics have included how to deal with innovation and disruption in health care, what are needs of communities, response to emergencies. One of the concerns of the trustees organization is always quality and safety. So, those are all important topics that every board needs help with, if you will, and so the trustees organization is able to provide educational materials, seminars and all those kinds of things.”
Dr. Turcotte said she is looking forward to learning from this opportunity and bringing new ideas to the Samaritan board.
“Samaritan is a vital institution to our community,” Dr. Turcotte said. “We’ve faced enormous challenges and I am so proud of the fact that Samaritan has really been flexible enough to adjust to meet these challenges, but we’re still facing a lot of aftermath of COVID in terms of how it’s affected delivery of health care. Samaritan is a huge asset to the community and we want to serve our community well and do the best job that we can — I’m proud to be part of that in a small way.”
