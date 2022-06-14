CHAUMONT — Joey Bearup, 13, will ring the ceremonial bell today signifying his last treatment and the hopeful end of his battle with Hodgkin lymphoma. He will turn 14 on June 28.
As described by his cousin, Simarra Willett, Joey is a goofy, intelligent and incredibly loved boy.
To relieve stress on her aunt and cousins during this time, Simarra created a Facebook page dedicated to Joey to share his story with those who wished to be updated on his progress and share donation opportunities. Away at college in Rochester, Simarra said the page was the easiest way to help out despite the distance.
“A thing that we’ve all emphasized most throughout his entire journey is the way that he has been so positive and he has been up for this challenge,” she said. “He’s overcome this challenge not only physically, but mentally — sometimes I feel like you can see other people struggling with it more than him.”
In October, Joey began to struggle with his breathing, resulting in wheezing and sleepless nights. Breathing became a difficulty 24/7 as Joey couldn’t speak a few words without gasping for breath. After ruling out asthma and lung conditions, he was sent home. But he still struggled. His condition continued to worsen and his mother, Karen Guga, knew something larger was at play, so she kept advocating for him.
The Lyme Central School seventh grader was eventually diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer in which cells in the lymphatic system grow abnormally and may spread beyond it.
As his family describes, Joey has been strong and positive. He also stayed informed by asking questions about the various steps of his treatment and how they would affect him.
With his mother, sisters Miranda, 18, and Nikkia, 31, along with many more family members, friends and community members, Joey has had an impressive support system behind him. Big supporters of Joey are the Hades Hounds, a law enforcement motorcycle club comprised of military personnel, firefighters, police and corrections officers and others. The nonprofit organization puts on rides and other fundraising events for local charities and those in need. The members, in a sense, adopted Joey as a “little brother,” and have supported him on his journey. They gifted him his own vest and showed up to benefit events for the teen.
Joey’s friends and family have been encouraged by the good news of his end of treatment and the fact he did not need radiation. As he rings the bell today, they’re excited for him to be able to take his next steps and enjoy his life.
Details of his journey can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/274061894832212.
