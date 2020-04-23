WATERTOWN — The Child Fatality Review Team is looking for medical providers in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
The nonprofit Child Fatality Review Team is based at the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, 418 Washington St., Watertown. It’s funded by a state grant from the Office of Children and Family Services.
Jenna M. Ellinger, Child Fatality Review Team coordinator, said the medical providers are “critical” positions for the review team to be able to run up to code. Family physicians or pediatricians are sought for the medical providers.
She said the volunteers would be a part of a team that works to implement community outreach and prevention programs centered around reducing the number of child fatalities in our area.
The CFRT will conduct a comprehensive and multi- disciplinary review of child fatalities in the region, attempting to better understand how and why children die, Ms. Ellinger said. The findings will be used to take action to prevent deaths and improve the health and safety of children.
The commitment for medical providers, Ms. Ellinger said, involves participating in quarterly meetings either in person or over the phone to review cases and suggest ideas for prevention and outreach opportunities. The medical providers are volunteer positions.
If interested in joining the Child Fatality Review Team, medical providers should contact Ms. Ellinger at jennae@vacjc.com or 315-788-8520 .
The CFRTconsists of about 25 people from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties consisting of law enforcement, medical examiners, pediatricians, first responders and district attorneys.
