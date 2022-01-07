OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (CHMC) has been working towards their Safe Opioid Initiative goals since 2018 and plans to continue the initiative going into the new year.
The initiative, spearheaded by Roberta Taylor, a registered nurse and nurse manager of the Medical Surgical Unit and OB Department, began in 2018 as a multidisciplinary performance improvement initiative.
“The primary goal was to advance patient safety culture within Claxton Hepburn Medical Center,” said Taylor. “The Institute for Safe Medication Practices, ‘Medication Safety Self-Assessment for High-Alert Medications, specific to Opioids’, was completed and set the baseline for improvement. The completion of this self-assessment heightened CHMC awareness related to best practice use of opioids and allowed for CHMC to identify and prioritize the initiative’s goals.”
Working in collaboration with the Eastern US Quality Improvement Collaborative and the Society of Hospital Medicine, CHMC has implemented processes within the hospital that promote opioid therapy safety.
According to Taylor, steps to reduce opioid-related respiratory depression have been enhanced and include implementing an effective stratified patient risk assessment, safe and evidenced-based prescribing and dispensing practices to include alternatives to opioids when appropriate, improved patient monitoring technology and patient and family education.
CHMC also implemented a quality improvement program aimed at making opioid prescribing safer with lower adverse events. The program was created using the Society of Hospital Medicine’s “Reducing Adverse Drug Events Related to Opioids” Implementation Guide.
“Decreasing opioid-related adverse events in all settings is an important and growing body of work that will result in fewer patients harmed,” said Taylor. “Specifically in the hospital setting, opioids are the most commonly prescribed class of medications, and the second most common class of medications to cause adverse patient events.”
Since the start of CHMC’s Safe Opioid Initiative they have enhanced several processes including the identification of patients opioid status, established standardized processes that can help reduce variability in opioid prescribing and administration through narcotic and non-narcotic pain medication order modules, built a patient risk stratification tool that medical providers can utilize to identify those patients who may be at increased risk for opioid related complications, incorporated alternative measures for pain relief that utilizes interventions other than opioid medications, enhanced patient monitoring via bedside nursing assessments and improved medical technology, and focused patient and family education regarding opioid related adverse event prevention.
“Claxton Hepburn Medical Center’s safe opioid initiatives will continue in 2022,” said Taylor. “We will continue to promote safety through the consistent use of the patient risk stratification tool, compliance with best practice and use of best practice driven medication order sets, and appropriate patient monitoring.”
