OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (CHMC) officials are aiming for an October opening of its new Children’s Mental Health unit, a program that will focus on patients ages 4-17.
Construction of the new unit began in November of 2020, according to Sarah Gordinier, director of Child and Adolescent Mental Health at CHMC, and while construction may be completed in September, officials are hopeful that it will open sometime this fall.
“We currently do not have an official opening date. We are aiming for a time frame of October,” said Gordinier, “Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is honored to be able to bring this much needed service to our community. We are dedicated to promoting wellness and recovery within our child and adolescent population. We are looking forward to making positive impacts on our children and our community,” said Gordinier.
The Children’s Mental Health unit will augment the hospital’s current 28-bed inpatient Mental Health Unit, that was instituted in 1990. Children’s Mental Health will focus on patient and family-centered care while utilizing evidence based “Trauma Informed Care.” The unit will be for patients, ages four to 17.
“Our multi-disciplinary team will focus on providing the best care for our patients. Treatment will include group and individual counseling, education, family therapy, recreational, skill building and discharge planning. We will focus on providing treatment through skill-building, problem solving, and building life skills,” said Gordinier, “The Children’s Mental Health Unit utilizes Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and well as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy. Groups will be used to teach coping skills, addressing safety issues and learning alternative ways to deal with feelings and emotions.”
The unit will be creating a team approach program to an individualized treatment plan for each child to help them achieve his/her individual goals, according to Gordinier. The team will include a psychiatrist, psychiatric NP, social workers, occupational therapist, family peer advocate, teacher, discharge and utilization review planner, mental health workers, LPN, and registered nurses.
“This unit will bring 35 new positions to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Some of these positions will be filled with current CMHC employees and others will be filled with new employees from the outside,” she said.
Gordinier said that there has been a growing demand for child psychiatric services for a number of years, adding that these services are desperately needed not only in our country but throughout the nation.
Between January of 2020 through July of 2021, a total of 646 children ages 4-17 came to the emergency department at CHMC, according to Gordinier.
“Out of those 646 patients, 333 patients required inpatient admissions. This makes up about 48% of all pediatric emergency room psychiatric visits requiring inpatient services for the given time frame,” she said.
“Claxton Hepburn Medical Center is committed to meeting those needs of children requiring psychiatric services. The goal is to provide short term stabilization and ensure that the children are returned to their communities while helping them stabilize and improve their overall well-being,” she said, “I feel that we have a responsibility to the community to provide this much needed service. Improving our children’s mental health will help our community by providing our children the means to deal with the on-going challenges they face on a day to day basis. This unit will help provide children and families with stabilization services as well as continuing community services to help them be successful in their lives.”
Gordinier stated that Children’s Mental Health will work closely with outside community resources and the discharge process plays an important role in their treatment planning.
“It is vital that we are able to provide our patients with the services they require outside of the hospital to promote recovery. We will have a dedicated staff member to assure that all discharge planning is completed to fit the patient’s individual needs as well as the families needs to make sure they are set up for success,” said Gordinier.
She stated that St. Lawrence County is fortunate to have a wide variety of mental health services, whether those services are traditional outpatient wellness services, home based services, in-school service or community services such as the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Clubs, St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau and others.
“There are many resources available in our community that people may not be aware of. Claxton Hepburn Children’s Mental Health will ensure that each patient receives the adequate services they require prior to leaving our facility,” said Gordinier.
