OGDENSBURG — The Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (CHMC) will be opening its new Children’s Mental Health Unit, a program focusing on patients ages 4-17, in early April.
The new Children’s Mental Health Unit will augment the hospital’s current 28-bed inpatient Mental Health Unit. Children’s Mental Health will focus on patient and family-centered care while utilizing evidence based “Trauma Informed Care.”
“Children are often transferred out of the county to receive specialized psychiatric services due to the lack of availability,” said CHMC’s Director of the Children and Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit Sarah E. Gordinier. “This can cause a strain on families who may not easily be able to travel as well as may not be able to be as involved with their child’s care as they would like. CHMC is committed to meeting those needs of children requiring psychiatric services. The goal is to provide short term stabilization and ensure that the children are returned to their communities while helping them stabilize and improve their overall well-being.”
Construction of the unit began in November of 2020 and was completed in December of the following year.
“The Children’s Mental Health Unit will be opening its doors to serve children and families on April 4th,” said Gordinier. “As the county’s 9.39 hospital, I feel that we have a responsibility to the community to provide this much needed service.”
The unit will be creating a team approach program to an individualized treatment plan for each child to help them achieve their individual goals. Gordinier noted they are actively recruiting registered nurses, licensed master social workers, mental health workers, and a pediatric psychiatrist.
“There has been a growing demand for child psychiatric services for a number of years,” said Gordinier. “These services are desperately needed not only in our county but throughout the nation. Due to the lack of bed availability in our area, Children often wait several days in the Emergency Department waiting for bed availability. This creates not only a delay of treatment, but often an overflow of psychiatric patients within the Emergency Departments.”
Applications for the open positions can be found at the following links: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/CS/claxtonhepburn/-/job/3318, https://pm.healthcaresource.com/CS/claxtonhepburn/-/job/3011, https://pm.healthcaresource.com/CS/claxtonhepburn/-/job/2209, and https://pm.healthcaresource.com/CS/claxtonhepburn/-/job/3018.
“Improving our children’s mental health will help our community by providing our children the means to deal with the on-going challenges they face on a day to day basis,” said Gordinier. “This unit will help provide children and families with stabilization services as well as ensuring they are receiving continuing community services to help them be successful in their lives.”
