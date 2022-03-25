Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Snow may mix in late. High 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.